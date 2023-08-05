Microsoft Discontinues Cortana App for Windows 11, Embraces OpenAI’s GPT-4 Technology

Microsoft has officially announced the discontinuation of its standalone Cortana app for Windows 11. Users who have the app installed will receive a message notifying them of its deprecation. This decision marks the end of Cortana’s once-promising tenure as a voice assistant. The company had previously revealed this development in June, stating that support for Cortana on both Windows 11 and Windows 10 would be terminated by the end of 2023.

Cortana, originally introduced in 2014 on Windows Phone and later integrated into Windows 10 PCs, failed to achieve the same level of popularity as competing voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Third-party manufacturers showed minimal interest in incorporating Cortana into their products, resulting in its gradual decline over the years.

To replace Cortana, Microsoft is turning to OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology for its new line of “Copilot” products. These AI-powered tools aim to enhance productivity and user assistance. While Windows Copilot does not support voice interactions like conventional voice assistants, it is expected to surpass the utility and relevance of the Cortana app. Unlike Cortana, Windows Copilot prioritizes accuracy and insightful assistance rather than providing search results for misunderstood queries.

Microsoft has ambitious plans for Windows Copilot, including future support for third-party plugins. Through collaboration with OpenAI on an open standard, Microsoft aims to build an ecosystem that encourages developers to create skills and integrations for Windows Copilot. This approach seeks to avoid the lack of third-party support that hindered Cortana.

With the discontinuation of the Cortana app, Microsoft takes a significant step forward in its AI strategy and aims to regain lost ground in the voice assistant market. As Windows Copilot continues to evolve, Microsoft believes it will redefine the user experience on Windows and pave the way for a more productive, efficient, and AI-driven computing future.