Microsoft to Discontinue Visual Studio for Mac

Microsoft has recently announced its plans to discontinue Visual Studio for Mac, signaling a shift in their resources towards enhancing Visual Studio and VS Code for cross-platform development. While the latest version of Visual Studio for Mac will continue to be supported until August 2024, Microsoft will no longer be adding any new framework, runtime, or language support to the IDE.

However, Microsoft has committed to providing security updates and platform update compatibility for Visual Studio for Mac for the next 12 months. They will also continue to offer runtime and workload updates, enabling developers to build and ship applications using .NET 6, .NET 7, and Mono frameworks. Additionally, rudimentary support for .NET 8 in Visual Studio for Mac has been enabled for building and debugging applications.

Visual Studio 2022 brought significant improvements to the Mac version, including a native user interface, Apple Silicon optimization, and full 64-bit support. Originally introduced in 2016, Visual Studio for Mac will eventually be phased out.

For Mac users, Microsoft suggests accessing Visual Studio through Windows in a virtual machine on the Mac or via cloud services. Alternatively, Microsoft recommends exploring cross-platform compatible developer technologies such as the C# Dev Kit, .NET MAUI, and Unity Extensions for VS Code, which are available in preview. These extensions enhance VS Code’s capabilities for .NET and C# developers and are designed to work seamlessly across all supported platforms, including macOS.

While Visual Studio for Mac is being discontinued, VS Code for Mac, a rich text editor, will continue to be available. Developers can also consider Rider, a competing .NET IDE, as an alternative to Visual Studio.

