Microsoft Integrates Python into Excel for Enhanced Data Analysis and Visualizations

Microsoft is revolutionizing data analysis and visualizations by integrating the popular programming language Python into Excel. With a public preview now available, Excel users can leverage Python to manipulate and analyze data.

This integration allows users to explore data in Excel using Python plots and libraries, and then refine their insights using Excel’s formulas, charts, and PivotTables. General Manager of Modern Work at Microsoft, Stefan Kinnestrand, highlights that the collaboration enables advanced data analysis within the familiar Excel environment, directly from the Excel ribbon.

To access this functionality, users do not need to install any additional software or add-ons. Python integration is part of Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query. Microsoft is also introducing a PY function, which exposes Python data within the Excel spreadsheet grid.

Thanks to a partnership with Anaconda, an enterprise Python repository, popular Python libraries like pandas, statsmodels, and Matplotlib will be readily available in Excel. Users can run Python calculations in the Microsoft Cloud, with the results seamlessly returned to an Excel worksheet.

Excel users can create formulas, PivotTables, and charts based on Python data. Additionally, they can incorporate charting libraries such as Matplotlib and Seaborn for various visualizations like heatmaps, violin plots, and swarm plots.

Guido van Rossum, Python’s creator and now a Microsoft distinguished engineer, expresses excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the novel applications both communities will discover. He notes that three years ago, he would not have imagined such a tight integration between Python and Excel.

The public preview of Python in Excel is initially available for Microsoft 365 Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows. It will be expanded to other platforms at a later date. Microsoft confirms that Python in Excel will be included in a Microsoft 365 subscription during the preview. However, some functionality will be restricted without a paid license after the preview period.

Overall, this integration between Python and Excel opens up new possibilities for data analysis and visualizations while utilizing the familiar and powerful features of Excel.

Sources:

– Tom Warren, The Verge