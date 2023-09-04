New Airports Coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

Flight Sim Development Group, MLD Scenery, and Aviation Sim Design have unveiled new screenshots and renders of three upcoming airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator. These third-party developers are working diligently to bring players a more immersive experience in the popular flight simulation game.

First up is Hurghada International Airport (HEGN) in Egypt, developed by Flight Sim Development Group. The airport is said to be nearing its release, and the screenshots give us a glimpse of the highly detailed modeling and textures that players can expect. From the bustling terminals to the intricately designed runways, the attention to detail is impressive.

Next, we have a closer look at Henri Coandă International Airport (LROP) in Bucharest, Romania. MLD Scenery has released new renders showcasing the distinctive shape of the airport’s ATC tower. These renders provide a sneak peek into the level of accuracy and realism that players can anticipate when flying into the capital city of Romania.

Lastly, Aviation Sim Design presents Schönhagen Airport (EDAZ) in Germany, which is being developed under the umbrella of renowned developer Aerosoft. The screenshots not only feature the airport itself but also highlight the nearby Heliport Groß-Kreutz and other landmarks. This attention to detail will surely enhance the overall flying experience in the region.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, making it accessible to a wide range of players. It can be downloaded through platforms like Steam, the Windows Store, and Game Pass.

