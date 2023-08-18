Upcoming Add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Third-party developers have shared news about upcoming aircraft and scenery add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator. BlueBird Simulations has confirmed the delay of the Boeing 757 release until 2024. This delay is due to the developer’s commitment to increasing fidelity and realism in the aircraft. They want to ensure a great 757 experience for the community, even if it means a longer wait.

PILOT’S GesmbH has announced full integration with Working Title’s GNS 530 navigation avionics for the de Havilland Canada Dash 7. This integration will enhance the flight deck experience for users.

Gate15Scenery has provided new pictures of their upcoming Miyako Airport (ROMY) in Japan. The airport will feature partial terminal interiors to maintain high performance, focusing on areas visible from the apron and the jetways.

