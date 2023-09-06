Aerosoft Provides Development Update for Airbus A330 in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Aerosoft, a third-party developer for Microsoft Flight Simulator, has shared a development update regarding its Airbus A330 aircraft. The update includes improvements to various systems and functionalities to enhance the overall experience of flying the A330 in the simulator.

One of the areas that has undergone rigorous improvements is the ECAM (Electronic Centralized Aircraft Monitoring) system. The logic and display of the ECAM system have been enhanced, addressing issues such as high-pressure and engine valve logic. Additionally, the APU indication on the AC electrical page has been updated to provide accurate readings when the APU is turned off.

The MCDU (Multifunction Control Display Unit) and FMS (Flight Management System) have also seen several updates focused on system stability. Issues with the MCDU freezing when entering a duplicate waypoint in the flight plan have been resolved, and improvements have been made to LOC B/C and RADNAV selections during arrivals to improve navigation accuracy.

Enhancements have been made to the autobrake selection logic for more realistic landing scenarios. The Ground Power Unit (GPU) functionality has also been updated, particularly regarding its selection on the overhead panel.

Improvements have been made to the cockpit’s control panels and switches, including correctly mapping the engine start selector button to external hardware. Display errors on ECAM pages and the Navigation Display (ND) have been corrected, ensuring accurate information is displayed.

The audio subsystem has been overhauled to provide more realistic environmental sounds, such as rain sounds that change individually. Animation improvements have been made to ground operations, including the tiller and front wheel sliding.

Efforts to enhance stability and performance have been made, particularly concerning WebAssembly and MCDU-related crashes. The development team aims to introduce further refinements, focusing on autopilot functionalities.

In addition to the Airbus A330 update, other third-party developers have announced new releases for Microsoft Flight Simulator. SimWorks Studios showcased a video highlighting the sounds of their upcoming Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. NZA Simulations showcased new images of the NZMF – Milford Sound Region scenery in New Zealand, set for release on September 13.

MXI Design has released Mytilene International Airport “Odysseas Elytis” (LGMT) in Greece, featuring accurately modeled terminal and airport buildings, custom parking positions, and more. Gudisim has released H. Hasan Aroeboesman Airport (WATE) in Indonesia, offering a detailed airport with PBR textures.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Stay up-to-date with the latest add-ons and developments by visiting TechRaptor regularly.

Sources:

– Aerosoft Airbus A330 Development Update

– SimWorks Studios Facebook Page

– NZA Simulations

– MXI Design Mytilene International Airport

– Gudisim WATE Ende Airport