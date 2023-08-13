Microsoft Flight Simulator Add-Ons: Updates and Releases

Today, third-party developers have provided updates and releases for Microsoft Flight Simulator add-ons, focusing on aircraft and airports.

Aerosoft has provided a development update on the upcoming Airbus A330. Currently undergoing internal testing with about 20 testers, the aircraft has a total of 285 reported bugs and improvement requests. Among them, 30 are considered low priority. However, 90 have already been evaluated, assigned to developers, and are ready for work. In addition, 29 issues have been resolved and are awaiting testing. Aerosoft is prioritizing bug fixes before adding new features and may be able to estimate a release date once the number of issues decreases.

Virtualcol has released the Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 package on the official marketplace. Priced at $17.99 for both PC and Xbox, it’s important to note that this aircraft is not study-level and is meant for casual flying enjoyment.

iniBuilds and Fly X Simulations have jointly released Teesside International Airport (EGNV) in the UK. It is available on iniBuilds’ own store and Simmarket for a starting price of $15.25 plus VAT. The airport features highly detailed replicas of the terminal and surrounding buildings, custom surrounding models and textures, shading and occlusion effects, and more.

FeelThere has also released Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (MMPR) in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The airport can be found on Simmarket for $24.07 and includes highly detailed buildings, a complete modeled ground polygon, custom animated jetways, updated AFCAD, improved lighting, and more.

