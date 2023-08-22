Microsoft Edge to Integrate Handwriting Input: What You Need to Know

Microsoft is planning to introduce handwriting input functionality to its Edge browser, making it easier for users to transcribe digital text through their own handwriting. Currently being tested in the Canary version of Edge, this feature is expected to be officially available to all users in the near future.

The addition of handwriting input will be a welcome feature for users who prefer to transcribe text using their own handwriting. While some devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, already offer this capability through the use of a stylus, Microsoft Edge aims to bring this functionality to a wider range of devices.

Microsoft Edge is the successor to Internet Explorer and has been working towards distancing itself from its predecessor. While it has been recognized as a more user-friendly browser compared to Internet Explorer, it still has work to do to gain a larger market share against popular browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

To stay up to date with current trends, Microsoft Edge is also exploring the integration of generative AI technologies. Notably, Bing’s chatbot is now based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. The addition of handwriting transcription would further enhance the browser’s capabilities and improve its appeal to users.

While there is no official timeline for the release of this functionality, the fact that it is being tested in the Canary version of Edge suggests that it will be implemented soon. Users can look forward to experiencing a more versatile and user-friendly browsing experience with the integration of handwriting input in Microsoft Edge.

