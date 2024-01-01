Microsoft Edge and Bing Users Surpass 1.9 Billion Copilot Chats in 2023

In a staggering display of digital interaction, users of Microsoft Edge and Bing have collectively engaged in over 1.9 billion Copilot chats in the year 2023, reflecting the magnitude of online communication. This record-breaking accomplishment mirrors the total number of websites that existed on the internet in 2022, according to reports from the tech giant.

As technology continues to advance, challenges in cybersecurity have become increasingly prevalent. Alongside the Copilot chats, users have also generated more than 1.8 billion generative AI images during the same period. This surpasses the combined collection of renowned museums such as the Louvre and Metropolitan Museum by an astonishing 1800 times. The growing adoption of AI-generated images raises concerns about the potential for malicious activities, such as deepfake manipulation and phishing attacks.

Speaking of cybersecurity, Microsoft Edge has demonstrated its ability to combat threats by thwarting over 127 million phishing attacks in 2023. This feat equates to averting four phishing attacks every second for an entire year, showcasing the browser’s robust security measures.

The impact of Microsoft Edge extends beyond security. It has brought substantial economic benefits to online shoppers, with an average yearly savings of USD 400. Globally, Edge users have accrued a total of over USD 4 billion in savings, augmenting their online shopping experiences.

Another notable accomplishment lies in the realm of gaming. Microsoft Edge users have engaged in nearly 9000 years’ worth of casual free games, accumulating a staggering total of over 4.7 billion minutes played since the feature’s launch. As a testament to their dedication and skill, gamers earned an impressive 148 million rewards points on Edge in 2023, equivalent to covering the cost of 1000 years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Emphasizing its dedication to innovation, Microsoft believes that 2023 marks a pivotal moment when artificial intelligence begins to shape everyday lives with its transformative potential. The company commits to delivering ongoing advancements that enable users to push the boundaries of creativity and productivity.

