Microsoft Edge Flags Chrome as Potentially Harmful: A Mistake or Competitive Strategy?

Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 and Windows 11 has sparked controversy by flagging the installation file for Google Chrome, ChromeSetup.exe, as potentially harmful. In a series of pop-up messages, Edge suggests users delete the file and try out Edge instead. However, it appears that Microsoft Edge 116 has made a mistake, as this warning is not widespread and has only been observed in one out of five installations.

When attempting to download Chrome using Microsoft Edge, a warning message appears, stating, “ChromeSetup.exe could harm your device. Do you want to keep it anyway?” Users can choose to either “Keep” or “Delete” the file. If they select “Keep,” the installer can be opened, but if they click “Delete,” Microsoft removes the file.

Furthermore, Microsoft has taken additional steps to promote Edge over Chrome. When users search for Chrome on Microsoft’s Bing search engine, they are met with multiple prompts discouraging them from downloading Chrome. One prompt, labeled as “Promoted by Microsoft,” suggests using Edge, stating that it offers a fast, secure, modern web experience. Another prompt appears when users try to access the Chrome download page from Google’s website, claiming that Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome but with the added trust of Microsoft.

While these aggressive advertising tactics may seem intrusive, it is not uncommon for companies like Microsoft and Google to promote their own products when users are considering rival options. Google has previously recommended Chrome via Gmail to users accessing the email service in Edge and has issued security warnings to deter users from using other browsers.

At present, Microsoft has not made an official statement regarding the flagging of ChromeSetup.exe. It is possible that the issue has already been resolved, but reports of the warning persist.

