Microsoft Discontinues Standalone Cortana App and Introduces Windows Copilot

Microsoft has officially ended support for its standalone Cortana app on Windows 11 due to a lack of momentum and third-party interest compared to popular competitors like Alexa and Google Assistant. Cortana, introduced in 2014, struggled to gain traction and integrate with third-party manufacturers.

In response to this, Microsoft has introduced “Windows Copilot” as a replacement for Cortana. This AI assistant focuses on enhancing productivity and providing user support. Unlike traditional assistants, Windows Copilot does not support voice interactions, but aims to deliver more accurate and insightful assistance.

Windows Copilot takes a different approach by providing relevant and helpful information instead of displaying search results for unclear queries. Microsoft plans to further improve Windows Copilot by incorporating third-party plugin support in the future. Collaborating with OpenAI to establish an open standard, Microsoft aims to create an ecosystem that encourages developers to build skills and integrations for Copilot, ensuring a robust third-party support system.

By discontinuing Cortana and introducing Windows Copilot, Microsoft takes a significant step towards revitalizing its position in the voice assistant market. As Windows Copilot evolves and gains traction, Microsoft believes it will redefine the user experience on Windows, leading to a more productive and AI-driven computing future.

This move showcases Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance its products and services. While bidding farewell to the Cortana app, Windows Copilot is poised to shine as the company’s new AI-powered assistant.