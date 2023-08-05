Microsoft Announces General Availability of Microsoft Dev Box

Microsoft has made the Microsoft Dev Box service generally available (GA) to developers. The aim of this service is to provide developers with access to preconfigured and centrally managed dev boxes. This solution was first introduced last year at the Microsoft Build conference as a way for hybrid developer teams to have a central location to create code-ready developer machines.

Similar to Azure Deployment Environments, the GA release of Microsoft Dev Box allows development teams to create segregated instances centrally within Azure. These instances can be used for deploying and managing applications in different stages such as development, testing, and production. This gives developers access to the latest features that optimize performance and improve the Visual Studio experience.

The Microsoft Dev Box comes with Visual Studio 17.7 and offers auto-sign in and unified settings. It also supports an integrated Dev Drive, which will be available soon to boost disk performance and accelerate development workloads.

Instead of shutting down the dev boxes every time, developers now have the option to hibernate them, allowing them to pick up where they left off. The service also supports configuration-as-code YAML files, which developers can use to further customize their Dev Box images.

Microsoft Dev Box offers three distinct roles to cater to various organizational needs. Infrastructure admins handle security policies, network configurations, and dev box management. Dev team leads can create customized pools of dev boxes for specific projects and tasks. Developers have self-service access to on-demand dev boxes from enabled pools.

This service utilizes the Azure Compute Gallery to share base images and manage image versions within the Dev Box ecosystem. This simplifies the creation of tailored workstations for teams and developers. Custom images are also available on the GitHub repository.

Microsoft Dev Box provides ready-to-code workstations for developers, allowing them to focus on writing code while ensuring enterprise security and scalability. The service is now generally available and is being used by over 10,000 Microsoft developers.

Pricing for the dev boxes depends on usage and size, ranging from 8 vCPUs with 32 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage to 32 vCPUs with 128 GB of RAM and 2048 GB of storage.