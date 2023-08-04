Microsoft Shifts Focus from Cortana to ChatGPT and AI in Windows 11

Microsoft is redirecting its focus away from Cortana and towards integrating ChatGPT and AI technologies into Windows 11. In August 2023, Cortana will no longer be supported as a standalone app. However, users can still access productivity features in Windows and Edge that offer increased AI capabilities.

The end of Cortana has already begun with a recent update to Windows 11 Canary preview builds. This update, available through the Microsoft Store, disables Cortana and displays a deprecation message. Microsoft’s plan is to bring digital assistant and productivity features into its AI integration with Microsoft Edge and Windows 11.

Windows Copilot, an AI-powered feature, is currently being previewed in Windows 11. It enables users to access Bing Chat directly from the desktop and make modifications to Windows settings. Microsoft intends to develop Windows Copilot into a full-featured digital assistant, capable of launching applications, searching for information, scheduling events, and more. However, this level of integration is expected to be available only with the release of Windows 11 23H2 in the fall.

These changes reflect Microsoft’s embrace of ChatGPT and AI technologies, providing users with new and exciting ways to handle tasks, calendars, and emails within Windows 11 and Edge. The deprecation of Cortana marks a shift towards a more integrated AI platform for the operating system.