Microsoft Azure Users Now Have Access to NVIDIA Accelerated Computing Technology

Microsoft Azure users can now leverage the latest NVIDIA accelerated computing technology for training and deploying generative AI applications. The newly introduced Microsoft Azure ND H100 v5 VMs take advantage of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking.

With a simple few clicks from a web browser, users can utilize this technology for scalable generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC) tasks. The NVIDIA H100 GPU is equipped with fourth-generation Tensor Cores, a Transformer Engine to accelerate large language models (LLMs), and NVLink technology that enables high-speed GPU communication at 900GB/sec.

The inclusion of NVIDIA Quantum-2 CX7 InfiniBand offers seamless performance across multiple GPUs, boasting a cross-node bandwidth of 3,200 Gbps. This feature allows the Microsoft Azure ND H100 v5 VMs to match the capabilities of the world’s top-performing supercomputers.

These VMs are specifically designed for training and running inference on complex LLMs and computer vision models. They are well-suited for compute-intensive generative AI applications, including question answering, code generation, audio, video, image generation, and speech recognition.

Compared to previous generation instances, these new VMs offer up to a 2x speed improvement in LLM inference. For instance, the BLOOM 175B model showcases the potential for further optimization of AI applications.

The collaboration between NVIDIA and Microsoft Azure allows enterprises to enhance their AI training and inference workloads with the performance, versatility, and scalability of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs. Additionally, the integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite with Azure Machine Learning enables streamlined development and deployment of production AI applications.

By connecting the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to Azure, NVIDIA and Microsoft provide millions of Microsoft enterprise users with access to powerful resources for industrial digitalization and AI supercomputing.

