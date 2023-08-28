Microsoft Pulls Game Pass Trial Offers Ahead of Starfield Launch

Microsoft has recently removed trial offers for its Game Pass service just before the highly anticipated game launch of Starfield. Game Pass has been lauded as an excellent deal for Xbox and PC gamers, providing access to a vast library of games for only $10 a month. Previously, Microsoft offered a $1 trial for first-time users, allowing them to explore the extensive game collection for a month. However, when Microsoft increased the price of its Game Pass Ultimate service to $17 in August, the trial period was reduced to 14 days.

The absence of trial offers for Game Pass was first noticed by Polish gaming site XGP and confirmed by Pure Xbox. A visit to Microsoft’s Game Pass landing page reveals the absence of a free trial option. This change has sparked speculation and disappointment among gamers who were hoping to try out the service before committing to a subscription.

While players will still be able to play Starfield using Game Pass starting from September 6, they will now have to pay the full price for the service without the option of a trial period. This news comes at a time when the cost of streaming services is on the rise, making it increasingly difficult to save money by cutting traditional cable and opting for digital subscriptions.

Microsoft has yet to comment on the removal of trial offers for Game Pass. It remains to be seen whether this change is temporary or a permanent adjustment to the service. As gamers eagerly await the release of Starfield, they will need to weigh the benefits of Game Pass against the cost of a subscription without the option to try it out first.

