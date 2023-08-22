Microsoft Restructures Acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Transfers Cloud Streaming Rights to Ubisoft

Microsoft has announced a restructuring of its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Inc., in response to concerns raised by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding the impact on cloud game streaming. In order to address these concerns, Microsoft will transfer the cloud streaming rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard PC and console games released over the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

With this agreement, Microsoft believes that the proposed acquisition presents a substantially different transaction under UK law, which will be notified to the CMA. Microsoft anticipates that the CMA review processes can be completed before the expiration of the 90-day extension in its acquisition agreement with Activision Blizzard on October 18.

Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not have the exclusive rights to release Activision Blizzard games on its own cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, nor will it exclusively control the licensing terms for rival services. The transfer of the cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft presents a unique opportunity for the game publisher to commercialize the distribution of games through cloud streaming.

As part of the agreement, Ubisoft will compensate Microsoft for the cloud streaming rights to Activision Blizzard’s games through a one-off payment and a market-based wholesale pricing mechanism. This agreement will enable Ubisoft to innovate and explore different business models in the licensing and pricing of these games on cloud streaming services globally. It will also allow Ubisoft to offer Activision Blizzard’s games to cloud gaming services running non-Windows operating systems.

It is important to note that Microsoft’s obligations to provide cloud streaming rights in the European Economic Area will remain intact, complying fully with its commitments to the European Commission. The agreement with Ubisoft has been structured to ensure that Microsoft can honor its legal obligations and existing contractual obligations to other cloud game streaming providers.

Since the initial announcement of the acquisition in January 2022, Microsoft has been working to obtain regulatory approval for the transaction. Various commitments have been made to address concerns, including bringing Activision Blizzard games to rival consoles and cloud streaming platforms. With the restructuring of the transaction and the transfer of cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, the acquisition can now move forward in more than 40 countries.

Microsoft believes that this development is positive for players, the progression of the cloud game streaming market, and the growth of the industry. The company remains committed to bringing the benefits of the acquisition to players, developers, and the industry as it continues to navigate the review process with the CMA. This latest development brings Microsoft one step closer to bringing the joy of gaming to players everywhere.

Sources:

– Microsoft Newsroom

– The Verge

– GamesIndustry.biz