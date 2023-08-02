CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Micron Technology Introduces New High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Product for AI Applications

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Leading memory producer Micron Technology has unveiled its latest high-bandwidth memory (HBM) product that aims to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) memory performance. Despite the ongoing memory downturn, Micron is optimistic that the growing demand for memory-intensive AI applications could help revive the industry.

Over the past year, Micron has made significant advancements in the memory market, including the development of the first 1-beta DRAM and 232-layer NAND flash, putting the company ahead of competitors like Samsung and SK Hynix. However, it had fallen behind in the crucial HBM market for AI, which plays a vital role in efficiently training AI models.

HBM is a stacked DRAM technology known for its high capacity and ability to quickly process inferencing tasks. It is considered one of the main bottlenecks in unlocking more powerful AI capabilities. Currently, HBM constitutes only 1% of the DRAM market, but its demand is projected to grow at an average rate of 45% in the coming years, primarily driven by the increasing need for AI processing.

Investors had expressed concerns about Micron’s position in the HBM market, considering SK Hynix as the leader due to its earlier start in 2013. However, Micron has now introduced its new HBM product, which appears to surpass the competition.

This announcement carries significant implications for the industry, as the demand for AI memory solutions continues to surge. Micron’s breakthrough in the HBM market has the potential to reshape the landscape and position the company as a frontrunner in AI memory technology.

