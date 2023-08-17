Archaeology Students to Excavate Michigan State University’s First Observatory

Michigan State University, located in East Lansing, unexpectedly discovered the foundation of its first observatory during construction on campus. The structure, built in 1881 by a former professor and his students, cost $450 at the time, equivalent to about $14,000 today.

The university plans to excavate the site next summer using archaeology students in an undergraduate field school. This excavation aims to uncover artifacts related to the students who used the observatory, such as pencils, glass bottles, or ceramics that would help date the time period.

Professor Stacey Camp, director of the university’s archaeology program, received a call from workers in June reporting a hard object found while installing hammock poles. Campus archaeologists confirmed that the object was the foundation of the old observatory after conducting shovel-testing and finding a curved foundation, matching historical pictures of the observatory.

The observatory’s history remains unclear, but it is believed to have been removed in the 1920s. The university currently has a newer observatory featuring a 24-inch reflecting telescope completed in 1969.

Excavating the entire foundation will occur during the upcoming field school. This allows the students to gain hands-on experience in archaeological practice while studying artifacts and history on their own campus.

Morgan Manuszak, an undergraduate student who participated in this summer’s excavation, highlighted the rarity of such opportunities for undergraduates to gain fieldwork experience. Usually, archaeological work is reserved for graduate students, making this experience valuable for the participating students.