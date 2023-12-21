Michigan Lottery: Lucky Winner from Isabella County Takes Home $2 Million Prize

A fortunate resident of Isabella County recently discovered that he had been driving around with a $2 million-winning lottery ticket for four months. The 29-year-old winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at Shepherd E-Z Mart in Shepherd, located just southeast of Mount Pleasant.

In an interview, the winner explained that he regularly buys instant tickets after work as a small indulgence. However, he didn’t think much of the ticket in question when he initially scratched it and didn’t see any winnings. He simply placed it in his center console along with other non-winning tickets.

It wasn’t until his wife handed him several tickets to check at the store that he decided to take a closer look at the neglected Money ticket. To his astonishment, when he scanned it, a notification popped up instructing him to file a claim at the Lottery office. Intrigued, he examined the ticket more closely and realized that it indeed held the winning number 13. Underneath that, he uncovered the “$2 MIL” symbol, leaving him utterly speechless. He couldn’t believe he hadn’t thrown away the ticket!

The lucky player wasted no time in claiming his substantial prize. Opting for a one-time lump sum payment of approximately $1.3 million instead of annuity payments, he intends to use the money to provide a financial safety net for his family. Although he doesn’t have any immediate plans for extravagant purchases, he emphasized the importance of having a comfortable cushion for their future.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder to all lottery players to double-check their tickets regularly. You never know when a forgotten ticket may turn out to be a life-changing windfall.