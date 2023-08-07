Michigan Department of Transportation Pilot Project to Create Connected and Automated Vehicle Lane on I-94

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to launch a pilot project on a shared connected and automated vehicle (CAV) travel lane along westbound I-94 in western Wayne County. This initiative will stretch from Belleville to Rawsonville roads.

Starting on Monday, the MDOT will begin equipping the left lane of the highway with the necessary digital infrastructure to support the CAV lane and pilot project. Funding for this project will be provided by Cavnue, a company specializing in building advanced road systems in the U.S.

The initial phase of work is expected to be completed by early September, after which roadway widening and resurfacing will take place. As a result, the left lane will remain closed until November.

The primary goal of this project is to create CAV lanes that enhance safety, efficiency, resilience, and overall operations of roadways. CAV lanes offer various benefits, including facilitating the movement of autonomous vehicles, improving communication between vehicles for increased speed and safety, and accommodating mixed traffic.

If successful, Cavnue intends to utilize the knowledge gained from this project to implement CAV lanes on Michigan Ave. and potentially establish a network of CAV corridors connecting Southeast Michigan.

This pilot project marks an important step towards further exploring the potential of connected and automated vehicles in improving transportation infrastructure. By creating dedicated CAV lanes, Michigan aims to pave the way for a safer and more efficient future of transportation.