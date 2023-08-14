Xiaomi to Release Third-Generation Foldable Smartphone in August

Xiaomi is set to release its highly anticipated third-generation foldable smartphone on August 14 in China. The device boasts a new folding mechanism that required extensive reconstruction of the phone’s structure and the folding screen. The certified device features a 3-element connecting rod structure and 1,800MPa ultra-high strength steel, providing improved durability and minimal screen creasing. It is certified for up to 500,000 folds, ensuring longevity.

The Xiaomi foldable smartphone stands out for its thin and lightweight design, making it the thinnest foldable device currently on the market. In its unfolded configuration, it measures just 4.93mm thick, while in its folded form, it is 9.8mm thick. This sleek design competes with other foldable devices such as the Galaxy Fold 5, Razer+, Pixel Fold, Vivo X Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip, and OnePlus Open in the battle royale arena.

The device features an impressive 8.02-inch foldable AMOLED display with a 2k resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits, the device offers great visibility even under direct sunlight. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Leica-tuned quad-camera setup, which includes a dedicated periscope zoom lens and a 50MP primary shooter.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi foldable smartphone is powered by an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with LPDDR5X and 1TB of UFS 4.0 flagship hardware. It is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery that lasts approximately 1.34 days, according to Xiaomi. The device also supports 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, putting it on par with current flagship devices.

While the exact pricing and camera sensors are yet to be revealed, Xiaomi’s third-generation foldable smartphone offers a promising all-around flagship experience with its sleek design, powerful hardware, impressive display, and advanced camera capabilities.