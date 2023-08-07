CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

MG Introduces Comet Gamer Edition: A Special Electric Car for Gaming Enthusiasts

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 7, 2023
MG Introduces Comet Gamer Edition: A Special Electric Car for Gaming Enthusiasts

MG has unveiled a special edition of their electric car, the Comet, called the Gamer Edition. This unique variant of the Comet draws inspiration from one of India’s top e-gamers and offers cosmetic changes to cater to gaming enthusiasts.

The Comet Gamer Edition is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush. It comes at a premium price, approximately Rs. 65,000 higher than the standard trims.

The standout feature of this special edition is its eye-catching design. The car features a dual-tone paint scheme with black and neon purple accents, complemented by a blue shade on the upper section of the vehicle. An abundance of stickers and decals, including a large ‘Comet’ decal on the roof, a gaming console vinyl on the B-Pillar, and a ‘Gamer’ sticker on the bonnet, further enhance its gaming-inspired aesthetics. Special accents can also be found on the bumpers, fog lamp housings, wheels, doors, and roof.

Inside the cabin, the Comet Gamer Edition offers a funky interior with revamped equipment. Purple inserts, a vibrant steering wheel cover, and new seat covers and floor mats contribute to the unique aesthetic.

In terms of performance, the Gamer Edition retains the same specifications as the standard Comet model. It is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack and a single electric motor, delivering a combined output of 41bhp and 76Nm of torque. The car boasts a claimed range of 230km on a single charge.

The MG Comet Gamer Edition combines the thrill of gaming with eco-friendly mobility, providing an exhilarating option for gaming enthusiasts in the market for an electric car.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application Set for Substantial Growth

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Embracing AI in Geophysics: Challenges and Opportunities

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
News

A Deep Dive into the UK’s Most Popular Video Games and Their Influence on Telecommunications

Aug 7, 2023

You missed

News

Silicon Carbide Market for Semiconductor Application Set for Substantial Growth

Aug 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Embracing AI in Geophysics: Challenges and Opportunities

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

A Deep Dive into the UK’s Most Popular Video Games and Their Influence on Telecommunications

Aug 7, 2023 0 Comments
News

Tata Motors to Expand Sales Outlets Nationwide to Meet Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments