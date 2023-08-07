MG Introduces Comet Gamer Edition: A Special Electric Car for Gaming Enthusiasts

MG has unveiled a special edition of their electric car, the Comet, called the Gamer Edition. This unique variant of the Comet draws inspiration from one of India’s top e-gamers and offers cosmetic changes to cater to gaming enthusiasts.

The Comet Gamer Edition is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush. It comes at a premium price, approximately Rs. 65,000 higher than the standard trims.

The standout feature of this special edition is its eye-catching design. The car features a dual-tone paint scheme with black and neon purple accents, complemented by a blue shade on the upper section of the vehicle. An abundance of stickers and decals, including a large ‘Comet’ decal on the roof, a gaming console vinyl on the B-Pillar, and a ‘Gamer’ sticker on the bonnet, further enhance its gaming-inspired aesthetics. Special accents can also be found on the bumpers, fog lamp housings, wheels, doors, and roof.

Inside the cabin, the Comet Gamer Edition offers a funky interior with revamped equipment. Purple inserts, a vibrant steering wheel cover, and new seat covers and floor mats contribute to the unique aesthetic.

In terms of performance, the Gamer Edition retains the same specifications as the standard Comet model. It is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack and a single electric motor, delivering a combined output of 41bhp and 76Nm of torque. The car boasts a claimed range of 230km on a single charge.

The MG Comet Gamer Edition combines the thrill of gaming with eco-friendly mobility, providing an exhilarating option for gaming enthusiasts in the market for an electric car.