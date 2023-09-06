Study Shows Slower Decrease in Methane Emissions in Los Angeles than Estimated

A recent study conducted by scientists at Caltech reveals that methane emissions in the Los Angeles area are decreasing at a rate of only 1.6% per year over the past decade, which is much slower than previously estimated. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is responsible for significant contributions to global warming.

California law mandates a 40% reduction in methane emissions by 2030 from 2013 levels. However, current estimates indicate that methane emissions in the region are decreasing at a rate of about 5.8% per year, falling short of the required target. The study, titled “Decadal decrease in Los Angeles methane emissions is much smaller than bottom-up estimates,” emphasizes the need for enhanced efforts to achieve the desired reduction levels.

The primary source of methane emissions in Los Angeles is small leaks in natural gas pipelines. While the natural gas utility measures some leaks and estimates the amount of methane released, this method may not capture all significant sources due to the extensive pipeline system.

To accurately measure methane emissions, researchers utilized the California Laboratory for Atmospheric Remote Sensing—Fourier Transform Spectrometer (CLARS-FTS), which scans the atmosphere from the Mount Wilson Observatory. This “top-down” approach provides more precise measurements compared to the traditional “bottom-up” method based on ground-based measurements. The study found that the actual rate of methane emission reduction was five times lower than the estimates provided by the gas utility.

The study highlights the importance of expanding the monitoring network to accurately measure greenhouse gas emissions. The government and industry must work collaboratively to implement effective mitigation methods and achieve emissions reductions targets. The state of California, known for its environmental standards, must enhance its current efforts in measuring and reporting natural gas emissions across all sectors of the economy.

This study serves as a reminder that accurate measurement and monitoring are crucial for assessing progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.

Sources:

– Zhao-Cheng Zeng et al, Decadal decrease in Los Angeles methane emissions is much smaller than bottom-up estimates, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40964-w