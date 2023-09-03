Meteor Lights up the Sky in Turkey, Video Goes Viral

A video capturing a stunning sight of a meteor streaking through the night sky in Turkey has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the meteor creating vibrant green streaks of light as it passed over the Erzurum City and Gumushane Province in the eastern part of the country. The mesmerizing display has sparked awe and curiosity among viewers around the world.

The meteor’s green hue is a result of its composition and high velocity as it entered the Earth’s atmosphere. When meteors travel through the atmosphere, they heat up due to friction, causing them to emit light. In this case, the abundance of certain minerals in the meteor resulted in a distinct green color.

The video was shared on various social media platforms and quickly gained traction, capturing the attention of people globally. Many were captivated by the rare sight and were amazed at the natural beauty displayed in the sky.

While meteor sightings are not uncommon, capturing one on video with such clarity is a rare occurrence. These celestial events serve as a reminder of the vastness and wonder of our universe. They often ignite a sense of wonder and inspire scientific curiosity.

This particular meteor sighting in Turkey adds to the growing list of mesmerizing astronomical events witnessed around the world. As technology advances, the ability to document these events becomes more accessible, allowing people to share in the awe-inspiring experiences.

