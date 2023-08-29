Bright Flash of Light Seen in Colorado Sky Likely a Meteor

A bright flash of light illuminated the skies above Colorado early Sunday morning, as what appears to be a meteor flew overhead. Several locals captured videos of the meteor, which emitted a dazzling streak of light as it traversed the sky at around 3:33 a.m. The sighting is believed to be part of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the most visible meteor showers of the year, although its peak has already passed.

Meteors typically originate from asteroids or other large bodies in space. When meteoroids or small asteroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they become visible as they heat up and disintegrate. This process often produces bright fireballs. If any remnants survive the journey and make it to the Earth’s surface, they are called meteorites.

While meteor sightings are not uncommon, the bright flash and visibility of this particular event caught the attention of many in the region. Videos shared online captured the spectacular display, which lasted only a few seconds. Experts who have analyzed the footage believe that the object was indeed a meteor and it posed no threat to the area.

The Perseids meteor shower occurs annually in the summer months, and although its peak has already passed, larger meteors are still visible throughout August. Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts are encouraged to continue looking up at the night sky, as there is always a chance of witnessing a meteor or other celestial event.

Source: NBC affiliate 9NEWS

Definitions:

Meteor: A bright streak of light that appears in the sky when a meteoroid or small asteroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere and heats up, causing it to disintegrate.

Meteorite: The remnants of a meteoroid or small asteroid that survive the journey through the Earth’s atmosphere and make it to the Earth’s surface.

Perseids Meteor Shower: One of the most visible meteor showers of the year, occurring annually in the summer months. It is caused by the Earth’s orbit intersecting with the debris left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle.

Source: NBC affiliate 9NEWS