Late on Wednesday night, a massive meteor breached Earth’s atmosphere over northeast Montana, causing a spectacular fireball that could be seen across the entire state. Astronomical observation cameras at the Montana Learning Center were able to capture video footage of the event at 10:33 p.m. The center, located near the Canyon Ferry Reservoir, had cameras in the northeastern part of the sky that recorded the fireball.

According to Ryan Hannahoe, the executive director of the Montana Learning Center, the meteor was traveling at an astonishing speed of 18,000 mph. The resulting explosion was so intense that the fireball was even brighter than the full moon, illuminating the ground below. The event was described as a breathtaking sight by those who witnessed it.

Multiple observations of the fireball have been submitted to the American Meteor Society from various locations including Bigfork, Helena, Missoula, and Emigrant. These reports will be studied by experts to analyze and confirm the details of the event. The observation has also been submitted to the International Meteoritical Society for further analysis.

Meteor fireballs occur when larger pieces of asteroids or comets enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up due to the intense heat and pressure. These events are relatively common, but witnessing one as bright and magnificent as the one over Montana is rare.

The Montana Learning Center, with its astronomical observation cameras, played a crucial role in capturing this extraordinary event. Their footage will contribute to our understanding of meteor activity and provide valuable data for further research.

