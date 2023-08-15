Meta Showcases Futuristic Research Prototypes at Siggraph

Meta, a company specializing in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology, made a big impact at this year’s Siggraph conference with their innovative prototypes. Siggraph is an annual event in North America that highlights advancements in computer graphics.

At the conference, Meta presented two headsets for attendees to try: Butterscotch Varifocal and Flamera. Butterscotch Varifocal combines near-retinal resolution with varifocal optics, while Flamera showcases a new approach to distortion-free pass-through. It’s important to note that these prototypes are intended for demonstration and research purposes only, and are not currently being developed into consumer products.

The audience at Siggraph was highly impressed with Meta’s prototypes, leading to the headsets winning three awards in the Emerging Technologies category. Flamera received Best in Show and Audience Choice, while Butterscotch Varifocal was selected for the Official Selection by the Digital Content Association of Japan.

Attendees at Siggraph took to Twitter to share their initial impressions of the prototypes. Anshel Sag, an XR analyst, praised the Butterscotch Varifocal for its great visuals and focus, although he noted it may not be suitable for people wearing glasses.

VR studio UWU expressed pleasant surprise, stating that the Butterscotch Varifocal was so clear that it was hard to tell if one was even wearing a headset, except for a slight latency in panel shifting.

However, VR developer Azad Balabian had a less impressive experience with the prototypes. Balabian found the field of view for Flamera to be super narrow, with a perspective-correct passthrough that was barely noticeable. Although he found Butterscotch Varifocal more interesting due to its varifocal focus-shifting capability, he felt that the design was outdated and mechanical.

David Heaney of UploadVR provided a detailed hands-on report of the Butterscotch Varifocal, describing the sharpness and detail as stunning.

Meta’s futuristic prototypes at Siggraph have generated excitement and praise from the AR/VR community. While these headsets are not yet ready for commercial release, they provide a glimpse into the future possibilities of immersive technology.