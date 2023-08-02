Meta to Release Multiple Chatbots with Unique Personalities

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is preparing for the release of multiple chatbots that possess unique personalities. These chatbots, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), are expected to be launched in September.

The company has been focusing on developing prototypes of chatbots that can engage in conversations with users akin to human-like discussions. The objective behind these endeavors is to enhance user engagement on its social media platforms.

Among the upcoming chatbots, one will speak like Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States. Additionally, another chatbot will provide travel advice in a surfer-like style. These chatbots will not only offer a search function but will also provide personalized recommendations to users.

Meta recently announced the creation of its Llama 2 language models. These models are designed to assist organizations in building their own chatbots. The Llama 2 language models come in two versions: Llama 2 and Llama 2-Chat, with the latter being specifically tailored for two-way conversations.

Other tech giants, including Amazon and Apple, are also actively exploring the integration of AI in their virtual assistants. Amazon plans to enhance Alexa’s conversational abilities through AI, while Google is set to introduce generative AI-powered features in Assistant to improve its language models.

In conclusion, Meta’s upcoming release of multiple chatbots with distinct personalities is poised to revolutionize user engagement on its social media platforms.