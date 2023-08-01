Meta Launches AI Language Model Llama 2 with Impressive Parameters

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced its latest AI language model called Llama 2. This neural network-based model boasts a remarkable 175 billion parameters and has the ability to generate coherent and diverse texts on any topic with only a few words or sentences as input.

Language models such as Llama 2 are a type of artificial intelligence trained on large amounts of text and code data. They can be utilized for various tasks, including text generation, language translation, and creative content writing.

While some language models are open-source, making the training code available to the public, companies like Meta and OpenAI have released models that are not truly open-source. Researchers from Radboud University in the Netherlands argue that these companies misleadingly label their models as “open-source” when, in reality, access to the training code is restricted.

Both Meta’s Llama 2 and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are examples of language models that fall into this category. This lack of open-source language models poses a challenge for the AI community as researchers and developers are unable to access the code necessary to improve these models’ performance.

There are various reasons why companies choose not to make their language models open-source. Protecting intellectual property and retaining control over model usage are factors that may contribute to this decision. However, this practice inhibits researchers from replicating results and making advancements to existing models.

Although Meta claims that Llama 2 is available for research, there are indications that certain parts of the project are not accessible to developers and researchers. Similarly, OpenAI, despite its name implying openness, restricts access to the source code of GPT-4.

Ensuring AI openness and responsibility is crucial for companies like Meta. Striking a balance between releasing code for research purposes and ensuring safety remains a challenge in the development and deployment of AI language models.