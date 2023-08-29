The Search for Extraterrestrial Artifacts Continues: Astophysicist Avi Loeb and Team Discover Suspected Remnants of Alien Meteor

Astrophysicist Avi Loeb and his team of scientists are one step closer to determining whether a strange meteor that fell into the Pacific Ocean is an extraterrestrial artifact. The team retrieved suspected remnants of the meteor off the coast of Papua New Guinea in June. Early analysis suggests that these small metallic objects are interstellar in origin.

While it is still unknown whether these metallic spheres are artificial or natural, Loeb is confident that they are unmatched to any existing alloys in our solar system. He argues that this discovery is historic because it is the first time humans have been able to examine materials from a large object that arrived on Earth from outside our solar system.

Led by Loeb, the team embarked on a two-week mission aboard the Silver Star boat, financed by entrepreneur Charles Hoskinson. Using funds of $1.5 million, they sought to retrieve any remnants of the unusual meteorite, named IM1, which had crashed into Earth’s atmosphere in 2014.

After combing more than 100 miles of ocean floor off the coast of Manus Island, the team discovered more than 700 submillimeter-sized spherules through 26 runs with a sled. These spherules are so tiny that they require a microscope to examine.

Further analysis of the spherules revealed an “extremely high abundance” of heavy elements with a composition labeled as “BeLaU” (Beryllium, Lanthanum, and Uranium). This composition does not match terrestrial alloys natural to Earth or fallout from nuclear explosions.

Researchers speculate that these spherules could originate in a magma ocean on an exoplanet with an iron core outside our solar system. The team is currently analyzing the origins of the objects at various laboratories.

This discovery marks a significant milestone in the search for extraterrestrial artifacts and paves the way for future expeditions to gather more data. The findings will soon be published in a scientific journal.

Source: USA TODAY