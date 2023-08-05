MetalCore: An Online Shooter Game with NFT Integration

MetalCore is an online shooter game that combines open-world elements with intense mech combat. The objective is to complete missions, collect resources, and level up to craft vehicles, infantry characters, or mechs. What sets MetalCore apart is the integration of NFTs, allowing players to own their in-game assets.

The game features impressive graphics and captivating mech gameplay set in a dystopian future world. The range of weapons and mechs available showcase impressive design and attention to detail. Playing the game on high settings with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU ensures a seamless experience with no performance issues. The music adds to the immersive experience, providing an adrenaline boost as players stomp around the world, annihilating enemies in their mechs.

While the gameplay inside the mech is exhilarating, the on-foot infantry gameplay falls a little short. It lacks the same level of excitement, and players often prefer controlling a powerful machine. The gunplay for infantry characters is decent but lacks depth compared to piloting a mech.

However, the recent Alpha 3 playtest revealed some issues that need to be addressed. The difficulty curve spiked dramatically, making it difficult to progress beyond certain missions. Confusion about the mechanics and objectives added to the frustration. The lack of clear in-game instructions led to players struggling to effectively engage with the mechs.

Despite these challenges, MetalCore has the potential to be a great game with the integration of NFTs and the concept of player ownership. With improvements to balance and clearer instructions, MetalCore could lead the charge in the world of Web3 gaming.