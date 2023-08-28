Metal Slug Awakening Tier List: Best Characters and Weapons

Metal Slug Awakening is a popular mobile game that belongs to the classic run-and-gun arcade game series. As the game continues to evolve, developer VNGGames regularly introduces new powerful weapons and characters. To help you stay updated with the best loadouts for your team, we have prepared this Metal Slug Awakening tier list.
In terms of characters, the tier list is as follows:
Tier S:
- Eri
- Eva Glenn
- Lyla
- Marco
Tier A:
- Fio
- Scarlett
- Tarma
- Trevor Spacey
Tier B:
- Haran
Tier C:
- Nadia Cassel
Tier D:
No characters listed in this tier.
Moving on to weapons, the Metal Slug Awakening tier list looks like this:
Tier S:
- Eclipse
- Moltor
- Sky Ripper
Tier A:
- Howler
- Ragewing
- Star Slayer
Tier B:
- Blade Saw Launcher
- Ice Bound Deity
Tier C:
- Peace Slammer
Tier D:
No weapons listed in this tier.
This tier list is a helpful resource for players looking to optimize their gameplay experience. By choosing characters and weapons from the higher tiers, you can improve your chances of success in Metal Slug Awakening.
