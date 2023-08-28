CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Metal Slug Awakening Tier List: Best Characters and Weapons

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 28, 2023
Metal Slug Awakening is a popular mobile game that belongs to the classic run-and-gun arcade game series. As the game continues to evolve, developer VNGGames regularly introduces new powerful weapons and characters. To help you stay updated with the best loadouts for your team, we have prepared this Metal Slug Awakening tier list.

In terms of characters, the tier list is as follows:

Tier S:

  • Eri
  • Eva Glenn
  • Lyla
  • Marco

Tier A:

  • Fio
  • Scarlett
  • Tarma
  • Trevor Spacey

Tier B:

  • Haran

Tier C:

  • Nadia Cassel

Tier D:

No characters listed in this tier.

Moving on to weapons, the Metal Slug Awakening tier list looks like this:

Tier S:

  • Eclipse
  • Moltor
  • Sky Ripper

Tier A:

  • Howler
  • Ragewing
  • Star Slayer

Tier B:

  • Blade Saw Launcher
  • Ice Bound Deity

Tier C:

  • Peace Slammer

Tier D:

No weapons listed in this tier.

This tier list is a helpful resource for players looking to optimize their gameplay experience. By choosing characters and weapons from the higher tiers, you can improve your chances of success in Metal Slug Awakening.

For more mobile game recommendations and tier lists, make sure to explore our collection, which includes titles like Black Clover M, Arknights, Azur Lane, and Street Fighter Duel. If you’re a fan of military-themed action, check out our list of the best mobile shooters or our Apex Legends tier list.

Sources:
– VNGGames
– Metal Slug Awakening Official Website

