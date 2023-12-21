Konami Releases Patch 1.4.0 for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Konami has recently rolled out patch 1.4.0 for the PC version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, with updates for other platforms set to arrive in January 2024. This patch brings several additions and bug fixes, as stated on Konami’s official website.

One of the notable changes in the original Metal Gear Solid game is the introduction of new screen settings. Players now have the option to enable or disable smoothing, resulting in a sharper image when turned off. Additionally, players can choose from standard, pixel perfect, or 16:9 screen size settings, allowing for a more tailored gaming experience.

Fans were particularly excited about the inclusion of long-requested audio settings for Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. These settings, absent from the initial release, have been added to enhance the overall gameplay experience. Players can now adjust the game and main menu volumes, providing greater control over audio levels.

Furthermore, Konami addressed some minor issues and made improvements across all the titles in the collection. The Steam version of the game includes additional features such as full-screen mode, customizable wallpapers, display area adjustments, and screen filters that replicate the scanlines of a CRT TV.

In response to player feedback, Konami has also implemented a controller response speed customization feature on the Steam platform. Players can choose between fast and stable response speeds, although it is advised to choose stability in certain setups to avoid any performance issues.

While this patch is currently only available for the PC version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, and Nintendo Switch players can look forward to these updates in early 2024. With these additions and fixes, Konami continues to support and improve the experience of one of the most beloved game franchises in history.