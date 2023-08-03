Meta Introduces Open-Source AI Tool ‘AudioCraft’ for Music Creation

Meta has unveiled ‘AudioCraft’, its latest open-source AI tool that has the potential to transform music creation. This innovative tool allows professionals and casual users alike to generate high-quality audio, including music and sound effects, using simple text prompts. With AudioCraft, professional artists no longer need to rely solely on their musical skills to create compositions, while content creators can easily generate soundtracks for their projects.

AudioCraft comprises three models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen employs Meta’s own music library to produce music based on given text prompts, while AudioGen generates audio using public sound effects data. The EnCodec decoder ensures that music generation is of the highest quality with minimal artifacts.

Meta has also released pre-trained AudioGen models for users to create specific environmental sounds and sound effects, such as car honking or footsteps on a wooden floor. The company acknowledges that, while AI has made great strides in image, video, and text processing, audio has not seen the same level of progress. Therefore, AudioCraft aims to bridge this gap by bringing AI advancements to the audio domain.

In addition to launching AudioCraft, Meta has made the weights and code of the models open-source. They hope this will encourage researchers and practitioners to leverage Meta’s ecosystem and train their own models using customized datasets. Developing AI models for audio generation is complex, as it involves capturing intricate signals and patterns across different scales, making music generation particularly challenging.

By providing AudioCraft as an open-source tool, Meta aims to foster further innovation and development in AI-powered audio creation. This move provides an opportunity for researchers and practitioners to explore and advance the capabilities of AI in the field of audio.