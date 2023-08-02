Meta Plans to Introduce Chatbots with Distinct Personalities to Increase User Retention

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, is set to introduce chatbots to its platforms as part of its efforts to enhance the user experience and increase user retention. These chatbots will have distinct personalities and skill sets, aiming to engage and entertain users.

The release of these chatbots is expected to occur in September, providing users with unique AI-powered assistants. These chatbots will include different personas, such as a surfer-style AI that can offer travel advisement and a bot capable of speaking in the style of Abraham Lincoln.

The AI chatbots will not only provide recommendations and assistance with searches but also engage in general conversations. This entertainment factor is crucial to maintain user interest and retention on the platforms.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, mentioned the use of AI agents during the company’s earnings call, aligning with the functionality of these chatbots. Additionally, Zuckerberg acknowledged the need to boost retention on Threads, Meta’s competitor to Twitter. It’s worth noting that more than half of the initial 100 million users of Threads have stopped using the app.

One possible reason for the decline in Threads’ user base is the lack of key features available on its competitor, such as hashtags. Although updates are planned to address these issues, it remains uncertain whether the chatbots will be introduced before these updates.

In summary, Meta aims to enhance the user experience and increase user retention on its platforms through the introduction of AI chatbots. These chatbots with distinct personalities and skill sets are set to provide recommendations, assist with searches, and engage in entertaining conversations with users.