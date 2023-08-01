Meta Plans to Launch AI-Powered “Personas” to Boost User Engagement

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to introduce AI-powered “personas” in its services next month. These chatbot characters will provide users with new functionalities such as search, recommendations, and interaction with Meta’s products. Reports suggest that these chatbots may even have distinctive personalities, including a surfer and Abraham Lincoln.

The move by Meta serves two purposes. Firstly, it aims to enhance user engagement on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, allowing them to better compete against rivals like TikTok. Secondly, it demonstrates Meta’s AI capabilities and positions the company against competitors like Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Google’s Bard.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously mentioned integrating “AI personas” into the company’s products. In February, he announced the formation of a product group focused on generative AI, with the goal of using AI to enhance experiences across various media formats.

In June, leaked information revealed that Instagram was testing a new feature called “Chat with an AI,” which enabled users to interact with 30 different AI personalities. These chatbots could answer questions, offer advice, and assist users in composing messages.

Zuckerberg reemphasized the company’s commitment to AI during a recent earnings call, mentioning their use of a large language model called LLaMA. The CEO highlighted the potential of AI to enhance connection, creativity, and interaction within their apps.

While Meta highlights the benefits for users, it is important to note that these AI-powered personas could also gather more data on user interests, potentially assisting with targeted advertising efforts.

Further details about Meta’s AI roadmap are expected to be revealed at the company’s Connect developer event in September.