Meta Platforms to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Distinct Personalities

Meta Platforms is planning to release a series of chatbots driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that showcase unique personalities starting from September. These chatbots have been designed to engage in human-like conversations with users, with the goal of increasing engagement on Meta’s platforms. Each chatbot is modeled after a specific personality, such as Abraham Lincoln’s speech style or a carefree surfer offering travel advice.

The main purpose of these AI-driven chatbots is to enhance the search functionality and provide personalized recommendations to users. This initiative comes as Meta aims to boost user retention for its recently launched text-based app, Threads. Unfortunately, Threads experienced a significant drop in users soon after its release in July. Although Meta did not comment on the report, the company recently announced strong advertising revenue and expects its third-quarter revenue to exceed market expectations.

Additionally, Meta has introduced a new version of its open-source AI model called Llama 2, which is primarily designed for commercial use. This model will be distributed through Microsoft’s Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system. Meanwhile, Apple is also said to be working on its own AI offerings, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. According to Bloomberg News, Apple has developed its own framework, referred to as ‘Ajax’, for creating large language models. The company is currently testing a chatbot referred to as ‘Apple GPT’ by its engineers.

The upcoming release of AI-powered chatbots by Meta aims to revolutionize user interaction on social media platforms while improving search and recommendation functions. It remains to be seen how these chatbots will be received by users and whether they can effectively enhance engagement and retention on Meta’s platforms.