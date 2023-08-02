CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Meta to Introduce AI-Powered Chatbots for Interactive Experiences

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is gearing up to launch its own series of AI-powered chatbots known as “personas.” These chatbots will take on the appearances of historical figures and holiday-themed personalities, offering users a unique and interactive experience.

To tap into the growing significance of AI technology, Meta has decided to release these chatbots earlier than previously anticipated, targeting a launch date in September. The personas will serve as search tools, providing personalized recommendations based on user preferences while delivering an entertaining and engaging encounter.

The company plans to incorporate the likenesses of notable historical figures like Abraham Lincoln and might even introduce holiday-themed personas in a fun and casual style, such as a surfer persona. Meta’s objective is to attract and maintain users through these customized and immersive interactions with the chatbots.

The introduction of AI chatbots signifies Meta’s ongoing efforts to enhance user engagement and activity on their platforms. They have faced competition from platforms like TikTok and Instagram’s Snapchat-inspired features. In response, Meta believes that offering interactive and personalized experiences through chatbots will foster higher user engagement and help retain their user base.

Furthermore, Meta has officially entered the AI race with the launch of Llama 2, which competes with other products like ChatGPT and Google Bard. This AI model has been made open-source, allowing users to freely download and utilize it according to their own needs.

By introducing AI-powered chatbots, Meta aims to explore new strategies to attract and retain users, particularly following setbacks in their metaverse venture, which has reportedly incurred a total loss of $21 billion since its inception.

