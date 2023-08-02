Meta to Launch AI-Enabled Chatbots with Unique Personalities

Meta is preparing to unveil a series of AI-enabled chatbots with distinct personalities on its social media platforms. The first of these chatbots, named Abraham Lincoln, will soon make its debut. Additionally, Meta is developing a surfer persona specifically tailored for travel planning. These chatbots, referred to as “personas,” will offer a novel way to search and provide recommendations, similar to existing chatbot technology.

While engaging in conversations resembling those with humans, these personas have the potential to gather significant amounts of personal data, a practice that Meta is well-versed in. As Meta primarily generates revenue through advertising, the company anticipates users willingly sharing personal information with these chatbots.

During Meta’s annual earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined a future that includes AI agents acting as assistants, coaches, and facilitators for user interactions with businesses and creators. Furthermore, the company is developing AI chatbots for customer service purposes as well as internal use by Meta staff.

Meta is not alone in its exploration of personalized chatbots. Character.ai uses sophisticated language models to simulate conversations with real-life figures such as Elon Musk and fictional characters like Nintendo’s Mario. Snapchat’s My AI chatbot offers a friendly and personable experience, accompanied by sponsored links.

The launch of AI-enabled chatbots with unique personalities is slated for September, although the specific hosting platforms have yet to be disclosed. The aim of this initiative is to create more captivating and compelling interactions for users across Meta’s social media platforms.