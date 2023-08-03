Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots to Re-Engage Users on Facebook

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is set to introduce AI-powered chatbots in an effort to attract users back to its social media platform, according to the Financial Times. These chatbots will have the ability to engage in human-like conversations and adopt different personas to connect with Facebook’s vast user base. The development of AI agents for Meta’s Metaverse is also underway.

Although the introduction of chatbots is an attempt to regain relevance, it remains uncertain whether this endeavor will be sufficient to entice users who have migrated to alternative platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Nevertheless, Facebook still retains a significant user base, boasting over 2.064 billion daily active users.

The incorporation of AI chatbots into Meta’s offerings aligns with the company’s strategy to compete in the field of AI. CEO Mark Zuckerberg recognizes the potential of generative AI and intends to integrate it across all of Meta’s products. Meta has recently unveiled its language model, Llama 2, which could potentially power these chatbots.

In addition to enhancing user engagement, the implementation of chatbots could allow Meta to personalize targeted content based on user interests. However, this raises concerns regarding user privacy, particularly considering Facebook’s history in this area. The dissemination of misinformation and privacy risks may be further amplified by the potential for chatbots to spread inaccurate information.

The manner in which Meta addresses these challenges remains uncertain. While Zuckerberg explores the use of avatar chatbots as a long-term strategy, it remains to be seen whether the company will prioritize safeguards against misuse. Additionally, there are doubts surrounding the relevance of AI chatbots, as the hype surrounding them has diminished in recent times.

Ultimately, only time will reveal the true impact of AI chatbots on Facebook’s user base and their potential to re-engage former users.