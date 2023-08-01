Meta Developing AI-Powered Chatbots to Enhance User Engagement on Social Media

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is said to be working on a series of chatbots powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to improve user engagement on social media platforms. These chatbots, referred to as “personas” by Meta employees, aim to have conversations with users and may even take on the likeness of various characters, such as Abraham Lincoln or a travel advisor with a surfer-like personality.

The development of these chatbots is a direct response from Meta to the growing competition from platforms like TikTok and the rising interest in AI technology. Meta has made substantial investments in generative AI, including the creation of a large language model known as Llama 2, which has the potential to power the upcoming chatbots.

During a recent earnings call, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed the company’s vision of AI agents acting as assistants and coaches, facilitating interactions between users, businesses, and content creators. He hinted at the possibility of AI agents for customer service purposes and an internal AI-powered productivity assistant for staff members.

However, there are concerns regarding the privacy implications of interacting with chatbots. Ravit Dotan, an AI ethics adviser, warns that users’ data is exposed to the company when they engage with chatbots, potentially compromising personal privacy.

Despite these privacy concerns, Meta believes that the introduction of artificial personas will bring a fun and interactive element to their platforms. The chatbots will not only serve as search tools but will also offer personalized recommendations. Meta plans to launch them as early as September.

This initiative by Meta signifies the company’s commitment to integrating AI technology into its platforms, offering users a more engaging and immersive social media experience.