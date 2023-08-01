Meta Set to Introduce Personality-Driven Chatbots to Enhance User Engagement

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is preparing to launch a series of chatbots with distinct personalities. These chatbots aim to enhance user engagement and offer innovative search capabilities and recommendations on Meta’s platforms.

The company is exploring various “personas” for its chatbots, with one rumored persona emulating the speaking style of Abraham Lincoln and another adopting a surfer’s demeanor to provide travel advice.

Meta’s move to introduce these chatbots comes as it faces competition from social media platforms like Snapchat My AI. The company has likely developed AI agents for its top social platforms through its generative AI product group, led by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg has hinted at the development of AI agents that can serve as assistants and coaches, emphasizing that there won’t be a single AI entity for people to interact with. A leaked screenshot in June suggests that AI chatbots may soon be available on Instagram, offering 30 different personalities to choose from.

However, the implementation of AI chatbots raises privacy concerns. These chatbots are expected to collect user data, allowing Meta to provide more personalized content and advertisements. Given that a significant portion of Meta’s revenue comes from advertising, data collection becomes a critical factor.

To address concerns and improve transparency, Meta has recently shared 22 system cards explaining how AI ranks content on Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, Meta has released the latest version of its large language model, Llama 2, in partnership with Microsoft, enabling wider applications of AI in business and marketing tools.

The introduction of Meta’s AI chatbots will likely impact how businesses engage with customers. As consumers become more accustomed to conversational AI assistance on popular social platforms, marketers may need to incorporate AI chatbots to effectively address customer inquiries.

Inflection.ai currently provides a glimpse into the AI-powered chatbot experience that Meta is set to introduce. Users can chat with its AI personal assistant on Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.