Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Various Personas

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to release AI-powered chatbots with different personas next month. These chatbots will be integrated into Meta’s social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The purpose of these chatbots is to engage users in human-like conversations and increase platform engagement.

The AI-powered chatbots will assume various personalities, such as a surfer providing travel advice or even speaking like Abraham Lincoln. This adds a fun element for users while they search the platform and receive recommendations.

In addition to improving engagement, the chatbots also have the potential to collect valuable user data. This data will enable Meta to target its users more effectively with relevant content and advertisements. However, concerns about privacy are likely to arise due to the collection of this data.

Meta is not the only company embracing AI-powered chatbots. Snapchat recently launched its own AI chatbot called “My AI,” powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology. This feature allows users to have conversations with the AI. Snapchat also introduced the option for paid users to send Snaps to the chatbot and receive a generative Snap in return. However, the introduction of the chatbot received mixed reviews, with concerns raised about inappropriate conversations with young users.

During Meta’s recent earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned that the company is working on multiple AI-powered products and will provide more details later this year. These products aim to assist and enhance interactions with businesses and creators across mobile apps and the metaverse.

More information about Meta’s AI roadmap is expected to be unveiled at the Connect developer event in September. Despite a decline in quarterly revenue, the company reported an 11% year-over-year growth.