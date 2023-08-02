Meta Introduces AudioCraft Kit to Simplify Audio Production with AI

Meta, the company behind Facebook, has unveiled a new AudioCraft kit that aims to streamline audio production through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). This open source kit combines three generative AI models: AudioGen, MusicGen, and EnCodec.

The AudioGen model allows users to create sound effects, while MusicGen generates music. EnCodec, on the other hand, compresses sounds for higher-quality results. These tools provide musicians and sound designers with the necessary resources to compose music using AI.

The release includes pre-trained AudioGen models for quick startup, but the entire AudioCraft code and model weighting are also available for customization. Researchers and professionals have the option to train the models using their own data. Additionally, the pre-trained models utilize publicly available or Meta-owned material, mitigating the risk of copyright issues.

Meta describes AudioCraft as a way to make generative AI audio more accessible and user-friendly. While AI-generated images and text have gained popularity, audio has lagged behind. Existing projects in this field tend to be complex and limited. The introduction of AudioCraft opens up possibilities for creators to shape their own models and expand audio generation techniques.

While Meta’s AudioCraft is not the only open text-to-audio AI tool available, it joins the market alongside Google’s MusicLM model. However, AudioCraft is primarily targeted towards researchers and professionals who possess technical proficiency. Meta emphasizes that it is more intended for research purposes. The developers are constantly working on enhancing the performance and control methods of these models to unlock their full potential.

Even though artists are unlikely to rely solely on AI to replace their own creativity, tools like AudioCraft provide them with the means to effortlessly create backing tracks, samples, and other elements. This hints at the future role of AI in music production, offering artists more options with minimal effort.