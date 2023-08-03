Meta Launches AudioCraft: An Open-Source AI System for Creating Audio and Music

Meta, a prominent tech company, has recently unveiled AudioCraft, a generative AI system that uses text prompts to generate audio and music. This innovative AI music generator consists of three models: MusicGen for composing music, AudioGen for creating sound effects, and EnCodec for audio compression that surpasses the MP3 format.

One notable feature of AudioCraft is its training on Meta-owned and licensed music, which addresses potential copyright concerns. Meta has been actively introducing AI-powered tools to compete with industry giants like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft in making AI accessible to the masses. In line with this goal, Meta released Llama 2, an open-source large language model, in July, gaining recognition from developers and ethicists for its commitment to transparency in AI development.

AudioCraft is specifically designed to assist musicians and sound designers by providing inspiration and facilitating quick brainstorming and iteration processes. The accompanying blog post showcases audio samples that effectively capture the essence of the given prompts.

While recent advancements in generative AI have primarily centered around text and image generation, Meta has demonstrated its capability to tackle the more complex task of text-to-audio generation with AudioCraft. The system learns audio tokens through its proprietary EnCodec neural audio codec, establishing a unique “vocabulary” for the model. Language models are then trained using this audio vocabulary to establish correlations between audio and text.

AudioCraft is an open-source project, and its code is readily available on GitHub for users to explore and experiment with. This accessibility encourages collaboration and further development within the AI community. As Meta continues to push boundaries in AI innovation, they are opening up new possibilities for musicians, sound designers, and AI enthusiasts alike.