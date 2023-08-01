Meta Platforms to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Unique Personalities

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, is preparing to unveil a series of chatbots driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that possess distinct personalities. These chatbots aim to engage users in conversations that resemble human interaction, ultimately enhancing user engagement on Meta’s social media platforms.

The California-based company has been working on prototypes of these chatbots, exploring different speaking styles and vernaculars. One example is a chatbot with the speaking style of Abraham Lincoln, while another offers travel recommendations in a surfer’s language.

The primary purpose of these AI-powered chatbots is to introduce a new search feature and provide personalized recommendations. Meta’s decision to launch these chatbots comes as they focus on improving user retention on their text-based app, Threads, which experienced a significant decline in users after its initial release in July.

Meta has not officially commented on these reports. However, the company’s recent earnings report revealed a substantial increase in advertising revenue. This positive financial performance can be attributed to various factors, including the growing interest in AI technology and Meta’s cost-cutting measures, which involved reducing the workforce by approximately 21,000 employees since last fall.

Additionally, Meta has introduced an updated version of its open-source AI model, called Llama 2, for commercial use. Microsoft will facilitate the distribution of Llama 2 through its Azure cloud service, and it will be compatible with the Windows operating system.

Apple has also been reported to be developing AI offerings similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Their efforts include creating their own framework, known as ‘Ajax,’ to build large language models. Apple engineers are currently testing a chatbot referred to as ‘Apple GPT.’

Meta’s upcoming launch of AI-powered chatbots reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and user engagement.