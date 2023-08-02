Meta Platforms Inc. Set to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Distinct Personalities

Meta Platforms Inc. is preparing to launch a group of AI-powered chatbots that will feature distinct personalities. Reports suggest that one of these personas will be designed to resemble the way Abraham Lincoln spoke. These chatbots are expected to be available on Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp.

This move is in line with Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision to enhance generative AI. In February of this year, Zuckerberg expressed the company’s intention to consolidate teams working on generative AI in order to create enjoyable experiences across their products. Meta aims to differentiate itself from other AI firms by developing unique and expressive tools that offer futuristic experiences.

The chatbots will offer guidance and assistance to users across Meta’s platforms. While one chatbot will provide travel advice, another will assist with search options. These chatbots will prioritize entertainment, distinguishing them from more utilitarian AI chatbots like ChatGPT. The anticipated release of these chatbots is set for September.

This new feature could give Meta a competitive advantage since its social media rivals, such as TikTok, do not offer a similar functionality. The introduction of engaging AI chatbots might attract younger users back to Meta’s platforms. Furthermore, while sharing personal information with the chatbots will support Meta’s advertising revenue, it could also make the platforms more appealing to potential investors.

While Meta has not officially confirmed the release of these multi-personality chatbots, the company plans to reveal its AI roadmap at the Connect developer conference in September.