Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots with Unique Personalities

Meta Platforms, based in Menlo Park, California, is gearing up to introduce a series of AI-powered chatbots, each possessing its own distinct personality. The company has been working on prototypes of these chatbots, which are designed to engage in conversations with users in a human-like manner. This effort aims to enhance user engagement across Meta’s social media platforms.

Insiders familiar with Meta’s plans have revealed that the company intends to bring these AI chatbots to life as early as September. An intriguing aspect of this project is the wide range of personalities that the chatbots will adopt. For instance, one chatbot will emulate the iconic Abraham Lincoln, providing historical insights and wisdom in the distinctive style of the former president. Another chatbot will embody the persona of a laid-back surfer, offering travel advice with a cool and relaxed demeanor.

These AI chatbots will primarily serve two functions. Firstly, they will be integrated as a new search feature, potentially revolutionizing how users navigate and discover content within Meta’s platforms. Secondly, the chatbots will offer personalized recommendations, tailoring content to users’ preferences and interests.

The introduction of these chatbots comes at a critical juncture for Meta as they seek to improve retention rates for their recently launched text-based app, Threads. The app experienced a significant decrease in users in the weeks following its release on July 5.

Meta’s financial performance seems promising, with a substantial increase in advertising revenue reported in their recent earnings report. Additionally, Meta has forecasted third-quarter revenue above market expectations.

After a challenging period in 2022, Meta has managed to rebound, thanks to the growing interest in AI technology and a cost-cutting drive that resulted in a reduction of approximately 21,000 employees since the previous autumn.

In July, Meta also launched Llama 2, a new version of its open-source AI model. This commercial version will be distributed through Microsoft’s Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system, expanding accessibility to AI capabilities.

