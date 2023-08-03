Meta Platforms Unveils AudioCraft: An AI Tool for Music and Audio Creation

Meta Platforms has recently launched AudioCraft, an open-source AI tool designed to enable users to effortlessly create music and audio based on text prompts. The tool comprises three models: AudioGen, EnCodec, and MusicGen. These models serve different purposes, such as music composition, sound processing, compression, and generation.

An interesting aspect of AudioCraft is the MusicGen model. To ensure a diverse range of possibilities for users, Meta Platforms trained MusicGen using their own music collection as well as licensed music. This allows users to explore and experiment with various genres and styles of music production.

However, concerns have been raised by artists and industry experts regarding potential copyright violations. Machine learning software, including tools like AudioCraft and Alphabet Inc’s MusicLM, operate by recognizing and imitating patterns found in data gathered from various internet sources. This raises questions about intellectual property rights and the impact these tools may have on copyright.

Both AudioCraft and MusicLM aim to enhance creativity and facilitate music production. Nevertheless, the industry will continue to closely monitor their potential effects on copyright and intellectual property.