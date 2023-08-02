Meta Platforms to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots

Meta Platforms, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is currently developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots called ‘personas’ that are expected to be released next month. These chatbots will have the ability to engage in human-like discussions and will take on the persona of different characters. For instance, one chatbot will be based on Abraham Lincoln, while another will offer travel advice in the style of a surfer.

Aside from being a source of entertainment, these chatbots will also function as a search tool and provide recommendations. Moreover, they will allow Meta Platforms to gather extensive user data, enabling them to offer more targeted content and advertisements. The company heavily relies on advertising revenue, generating $117 billion annually.

Tech companies have also shown interest in developing personality-based chatbots. For example, start-up Character.ai uses large language models (LLMs) to simulate conversations in the style of notable individuals like Elon Musk and video game character Super Mario. Snapchat has also introduced its own experimental and friendly chatbot known as ‘My AI’.

Meta Platforms’ AI-powered chatbots have great potential in terms of enhancing user engagement and refining targeted advertising efforts. With their unique personalities, these chatbots will provide users with more interactive and personalized experiences.